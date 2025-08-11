PIA launches new Riyadh–Sialkot flight service

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has inaugurated a new flight route from Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, to Sialkot.

According to PIA officials, nearly 200,000 passengers travel annually from Riyadh to various cities in Pakistan.

The new service has been introduced to cater to their convenience, offering direct travel facilities.

PIA stated that these flights will not only provide passengers with greater ease but also further strengthen air connectivity between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

