PIA launches new Riyadh–Sialkot flight service

Salah Uddin
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has inaugurated a new flight route from Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, to Sialkot.

According to PIA officials, nearly 200,000 passengers travel annually from Riyadh to various cities in Pakistan.

The new service has been introduced to cater to their convenience, offering direct travel facilities.

PIA stated that these flights will not only provide passengers with greater ease but also further strengthen air connectivity between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Read more: PIA announces special flights to Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrims

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced special flight operation to facilitate Arbaeen pilgrims travelling to the holy city of Najaf in Iraq, following the government’s ban on road travel to Iran and Iraq.

According to a spokesperson for the national flag carrier, the special flights begin operating from August 8 and continue till August 11 (today).

Return flights from Najaf to Pakistan are scheduled between August 18 and August 23.

PIA has introduced special discounted fares, setting the ticket price at $675 for the Arbaeen flight operation.

