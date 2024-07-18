PIA launches Quetta-Jeddah direct flights

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the launch of direct flights from Quetta to Saudi Arabia, starting August 6.

This new service aims to facilitate travel for Umrah pilgrims and other travelers from Quetta.

PIA officials confirmed that the airline will operate two flights per week between Quetta and Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, the flag carrier also announced direct flights between Faisalabad and Jeddah.

Previously, travelers from Quetta and Faisalabad had to rely on connecting flights through Karachi, Lahore, or Islamabad, which often posed challenges and inconveniences.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced a reduction in airfares for travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah pilgrims.

According to a PIA spokesperson, pilgrims travelling from Toronto to Madina via Lahore will benefit from 15pc discounted fares.

The PIA spokesperson stated that this discount is effective immediately and will remain in effect until November 15.