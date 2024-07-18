web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 18, 2024
- Advertisement -

PIA launches Quetta-Jeddah direct flights

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the launch of direct flights from Quetta to Saudi Arabia, starting August 6.

This new service aims to facilitate travel for Umrah pilgrims and other travelers from Quetta.

PIA officials confirmed that the airline will operate two flights per week between Quetta and Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, the flag carrier also announced direct flights between Faisalabad and Jeddah.

Previously, travelers from Quetta and Faisalabad had to rely on connecting flights through Karachi, Lahore, or Islamabad, which often posed challenges and inconveniences.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced a reduction in airfares for travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah pilgrims.

According to a PIA spokesperson, pilgrims travelling from Toronto to Madina via Lahore will benefit from 15pc discounted fares.

The PIA spokesperson stated that this discount is effective immediately and will remain in effect until November 15.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.