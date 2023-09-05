PIA management sets condition for hiking employees’ salaries

KARACHI: The management of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has set a condition for hiking the employees’ salaries during the talks held with the CBA People’s Unity office-bearers, citing sources, ARY News reported.

The PIA management held dialogues with the protesting CBA People’s Unit office-bearers for pay raises.

پی آئی اے انتظامیہ نے سی بی اے پیپلز یونٹی کے عہدیداروں کو ماموں بنا دیا#ARYNews #PIA pic.twitter.com/TjvmuEP6zx — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) September 5, 2023

The airline’s management rejected to immediately hike the salaries amid the financial crisis.

Sources told ARY News that the PIA management promised to review the salaries if the audits by the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) officials remained successful in the shape of the direct flights’ resumption.

Sources added that the management has clearly rejected the immediate hike in salaries. During the negotiations, the CBA office-bearers handed over their charter of demand to the PIA management.

Responding to the demands, the management promised to review the salaries if the audits of UK’s Department for Transport (DfT) and Europe’s European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) remained successful.

After the assurances, the CBA union announced to end protests.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the PIA officers and employees’ unions were protesting against the airline’s privatisation plan and for pay raises.

Prior to this development, it emerged that the administration of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) agreed to increase the salaries of employees following successful negotiations.

Following the successful negotiations between the PIA administration and employees, it has been agreed to increase the salaries of Group one to four workers by 20 per cent. Moreover, a 26-day long protest across the country for salary hike has been ended.

Meanwhile, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard has been signed by both parties.

In a statement, President People’s Unity CBA Hidayatullah Khan said that the matter will be presented in the next PIA board meeting. Hidayatullah Khan noted the increase in salaries will be implemented following approval by the board.

A day earlier, it was reported that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) administration agreed to engage in negotiations with their employees who have been demanding a raise in salaries and protesting against the privatization.

PIA’s General Manager of Industrial Relations (GM-IR) expressed that the administration is willing to negotiate with PIA’s CBA officials.