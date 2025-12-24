PIA to 'maintain' its national identity after privatisation

The government has decided to maintain the national identity of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) during its sale, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources from the aviation sector confirmed that the airline’s name will not be changed and it will continue to be known as “PIA.”

The well-known PIA logo will also remain intact.

Authorities have assured that the historical and symbolic significance of the national carrier will not be affected even after new ownership takes over.

New investors will be allowed to implement administrative and financial reforms, but matters related to PIA’s national character, brand, and identity will remain preserved.

The Arif Habib Consortium Tuesday officially acquired Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), winning the privatisation bid with an offer of Rs135 billion.

The consortium purchased 75 percent of the national carrier’s shares, surpassing its closest competitor, the Lucky Consortium, whose final bid stood at Rs134 billion.

Officials said that under the terms of the deal, the government will receive Rs10.2 billion in cash immediately. This privatization marks the first major large-scale privatization in Pakistan in the last two decades and is expected to save taxpayers around Rs35 billion annually in subsidies and operational costs.

Fauji Fertilizer Becomes Strategic Partner in Arif Habib’s PIA Acquisition

Following the successful acquisition of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the Arif Habib Consortium has confirmed the inclusion of Fauji Fertilizer Company as a partner in the deal.

Speaking about the partnership, representatives of the Arif Habib Group welcomed Fauji Fertilizer’s participation, emphasizing the positive impact it would bring to the airline’s revival.

The consortium plans to invest Rs125 billion in PIA over the next year, aiming to modernize operations and expand the airline’s fleet from 18 to 62 aircraft. Arif Habib officials also highlighted plans to provide PIA employees with better platforms and opportunities while ensuring enhanced travel facilities for passengers.

“Improving passenger experience and offering a strong operational platform for employees will be our top priorities,” said the Arif Habib Group. The partnership is expected to accelerate PIA’s restructuring and restore it as Pakistan’s flagship carrier.