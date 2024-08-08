PIA offers discount for Independence Day bookings

On the 77th Independence Day, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced a 14 per cent discount on fares for flights from Toronto to Pakistan.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the 14 per cent discount will be applicable on bookings made between August 1 and August 14 this year.

The PIA spokesperson confirmed that the travel period for flights from Toronto to Pakistan must be between August 15 and November 14 to avail of this discount.

It is to be noted that PIA offers discounts on fares on different occasions.

Read more: PIA privatisation: Private companies seek details on airline’s operations

Recently, the PIA offered a discount to passengers on Eidul Fitr. In April, Pakistan International Airlines announced a 10 percent reduction in fares for domestic flights during the Eidul Fitr holidays.

Nation will celebrate the 77th Independence Day of motherland on Wednesday with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true formidable Islamic welfare state.

In preparation for Independence Day on August 14, people decorate their vehicles, motorcycles, cars, and motorbikes every year with the green colour and Pakistan’s flags, while residents adorn their houses, bazaars, and markets with flags and lights to express their love for the country on the occasion.