Power ‘outage’ hits PIA offices in Karachi

KARACHI: Electricity supply to several Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) offices in Karachi was suddenly disrupted, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to sources, power has been disconnected at the PIA Engineering Division, including the Ispahani Hangar, causing serious disruption to aircraft maintenance activities.

The power outage has also impacted the office of PIA Aircraft Engineers, resulting in operational difficulties.

Sources within PIA reveal that power supply from K-Electric to several departments has been suspended for the past three days, severely hampering routine functions.

Following two days of heavy rainfall, the city continues to face a severe electricity crisis as 98 feeders of K-Electric remain non-functional, leaving large areas without power.

According to officials, underground cables and substations were inundated with rainwater, disrupting electricity supply across several neighbourhoods.

Power outages have been reported from different parts of Karachi including Surjani Town, Yousuf Goth, Moinabad, Scheme 33, and Baldia. Areas such as Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Bin Qasim, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Manghopir, and Razzaqabad also remain without power.

Residents of Ramswami, the Old City Area, Urdu Bazaar, and M.A. Jinnah Road have been facing outages for more than 48 hours.