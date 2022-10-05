PIA official arrested from airport in fake degree case

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested former Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) official involved in a fake degree scam, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Corporate Crime Circle of FIA arrested former PIA engineer Farhan Kashif in a fake degree scandal.

The FIA arrested PIA official from Jinnah International Airport Karachi after he returned to Pakistan from Doha via foreign airline, said sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that it was not the first time that the FIA has arrested PIA employees in fake degree scam.

Earlier, the Corporate Crime Circle of FIA arrested two PIA officers Muhammad Sher Iqbal and Muhammad Asif in a fake degree scandal back in 2020.

