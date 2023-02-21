PIA okays 10pc raise in salaries of employees

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to raise salaries of its employees by 10 per cent, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The national airline’s board gave the approval for the increase after the federal government’s announcement.

After the increase in salaries, there was a possibility of an increase in pensions of retired employees as well, sources revealed.

Read More: PIA ends allowances for cabin crew

According to the PIA financial report, the national flag carrier incurred a loss of Rs67 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also asked the federal government to minimize the losses of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The IMF mission is in Pakistan for the talks on the 9th review of the stalled loan programme.

The fund has directed the federal government to devise a strategy to lower the losses being faced by the PIA as the overall losses reach Rs400 billion.

Comments