PIA operation to bring back Umrah pilgrims faces delays

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights operations in Jeddah remained badly affected on Wednesday even after Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique claimed its normalization, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the PIA flight operation at north terminal of Jeddah airport remained affected after more than four flights of the national flag-carrier faced delays of more than five hours.

Umrah pilgrims and those returning to spend Eid in Pakistan are facing difficulties after PIA flights from Jeddah to Islamabad and Lahore faced five-hour delay.

According to sources at Jeddah airport, Jeddah to Karachi flight, PK-9742, and Islamabad-bound flight- PK 6746- faced a delay more than five hours.

“PIA staff at the airport remained absent at the airport, making it difficult for the passengers to seek information regarding their flight schedule,” they said.

Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique claimed that the operation to bring back stranded Umrah pilgrims has normalized after 16-hour long efforts.

16 گھنٹے کی انتھک کوشیشوں کے بعد جدہ ائیرپورٹ پہ پھنسےعمرہ زائرین کی وطن واپسی کا آپریشن نارملائز ھو چُکا زبردست محنت پر

شاباش PIA سٹاف 👏

سفارتی عملے کا شکریہ 👍

سعودی ایوی ایشن کو شکراً 🌺 — Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) May 3, 2022

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesman said on Tuesday the national flag carrier was extending all possible facilities to the passengers facing delays in getting flights from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia after the airport authorities shifted all international flights to the North Terminal due to ‘massive rush’ of passengers.

