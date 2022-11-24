PIA ordered to provide mobile charging points in aircraft

Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique has directed the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to provide mobile charging points in aircraft, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The aviation minister also issued directives to expedite the PIA branding and facilities for the passengers.

The instructions were issued in a high-level session chaired by Khawaja Saad Rafique which was attended by the officials of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), Airports Security Force (ASF) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

It has been decided to formulate a five-year development plan for the Airports Security Force (ASF), whereas, the participants of the session also held discussions on introducing modern facilities for travellers and security matters.

Decisions were also taken for the upgradation of Ispahani Hangar Karachi. The aviation minister directed to install mobile charging points in PIA aircraft. Moreover, it was decided to modernise the PIA’s planetarium in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar.

The federal minister also assured of addressing the issues being faced by the pilots on a priority basis. The PIA management will apprise all employees regarding the new projects.

Comments