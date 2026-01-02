PIA's Arif Habib speaks up on future of employees

KARACHI: Renowned businessman, founder of the Arif Habib group, and new owner of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Arif Habib, showed his resolve to make PIA profitable, while ensuring protection of its employees.

Speaking about the employees of the former national carrier, Arif Habib said that employees’ future would be determined by their performance.

He also underscored that PIA possessed several natural advantages, including priority in flights for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

Arif Habib highlighted that the large number of overseas Pakistanis, approximately 70 to 80 million, along with their families, travelled frequently by air.

He emphasized that efforts would be made to encourage Pakistanis to use PIA as their preferred airline for international travel.

Arif Habib says no final decision yet on buying PIA’s remaining 25% shares

Earlier on 28 December 2025, Arif Habib has said that no final decision has yet been made regarding the purchase of PIA remaining 25 percent shares.

The Arif Habib Consortium has officially acquired a 75 percent stake in PIA after winning the privatisation bid with an offer of Rs135 billion.

The consortium has also expressed interest in acquiring the remaining 25 percent shares of the national carrier. However, speaking on an ARY News programme, Arif Habib clarified that a final decision on purchasing 100 percent ownership of PIA has not yet been taken.

He said the so far new owners were focused on finalising their bid strategy and developing a comprehensive business plan. Based on this plan, consultations have been held with international advisors on measures to revive the airline.

“We now have a 90-day time period. During this time, we will carefully review all aspects and then make a final decision on whether to acquire 100% ownership of PIA or not,” he added.

Earlier, it was reported that the group is set to purchase the remaining 25% stake within the next three months (90 days).