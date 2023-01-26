PIA Paris employees continue to receive salaries despite EU ban

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) employees in France continue to receive salaries and other perks despite the ban imposed on PIA flights to Europe, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to sources, the national airline is paying millions of euros annually to PIA Paris staff including the finance manager despite European Union (EU) flight ban.

Sources said the retirement age of employees in Europe is 64 years, but Assistant Manager Javed Shaikh, who is 74, continues to serve as PIA employee.

The finance manager and staff in Paris are being paid 30,000 Euros per month, they say, adding that the national airline was also paying bonuses to Paris employees after every six months.

It may be noted here that PIA was restricted from flying to EU states after the EASA suspended the national airline’s authorisation to operate flights to EU member states.

The restrictions were imposed in the wake of the May 20, 2022, Karachi plane crash and a statement by Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar that around 40 percent of Pakistani pilots had fake licences.

