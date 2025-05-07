PIA partially resumes flight operation after India-Pakistan tensions

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Wednesday partially resumed its flight operations, which were temporarily suspended due to escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson, flight operations are expected to restart after 12 PM, with flights to various cities across the country scheduled to operate from the afternoon onward.

The suspension was enforced as a security precaution amid the recent cross-border hostilities, the spokesperson added.

Earlier, Pakistan temporarily closed its airspace for 48 hours across all the country’s airports, including Lahore, Karachi, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Quetta.

According to aviation sources, Islamabad International Airport has been shut down for all flight operations, and all inbound and outbound flights are being diverted to Karachi Airport. Saudi Airlines flight SV-726, which was scheduled to land in Islamabad, has also been rerouted to Karachi.

Authorities advised passengers not to come to the airport and to return home. The Civil Aviation Authority stated that normal flight operations will resume once the situation stabilizes.

While the exact reasons for the airspace closure have not been officially disclosed, officials suggest it is part of a broader security measure.

It is to be noted that Pakistan Armed Forces retaliated strongly after India targeted Pakistan with missile attacks in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Muzaffarabad, Kotli and other areas.

In a late-night press conference, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt. General Ahmed Sharif, confirmed that 26 Pakistani civilians were martyred and 46 others injured following 24 Indian strikes across six different locations in Pakistan.