PIA plane lands in Pakistan after getting seized in Malaysia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane landed in Islamabad after getting ‘seized’ over a lease dispute at Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK 6893 landed at Islamabad International Airport at 11 PM.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) impounded an aeroplane in Malaysia left for Islamabad as the local court of Kuala Lumpur ruled in favour of the national flag carrier over a lease dispute.

Sources revealed that in a period of three days, the lawyers of PIA managed to lift the court order and get Boeing 777 a green signal to depart from Kuala Lumpur Airport to Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777 aircraft was ‘seized’ over a lease dispute at Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Tuesday.

The Beoing 777 was acquired by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on lease from Malaysia.

The plane with the BMH registration number was stopped for the second time at the Kuala Lumpur airport over payment of dues worth $4 million.

The company ‘seized’ the PIA plane after receiving the order from a local court after the payment of dues.