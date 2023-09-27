PIA plane makes emergency landing at Jeddah airport

JEDDAH: A Sialkot-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane from Jeddah made an emergency landing soon after take-off after a smog alert warning, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, PIA’s Boeing 777 flight with 375 passengers onboard, made an emergency landing at the Jeddah airport minutes after its take-off due to a smog alert alarm.

Following a smog alarm warning in the cockpit, the pilot contacted the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) for an emergency landing.

PIA engineers have been called for inspection of the plane, said sources.

The PIA flight will be sent to Karachi instead of Sialkot and the passengers will be shifted to a new plane from Karachi, the sources said.

