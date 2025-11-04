PIA privatisation enters final stages: Adviser

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatisation Muhammad Ali said on Tuesday that the privatisation process of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has entered its final stages and is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Addressing a joint press conference alongside Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Ali said the PIA privatisation process would be expedited in the coming days.

He added that work was also progressing on the privatisation of other state-owned enterprises (SOEs), including power distribution companies, where issues related to assets and pensions were being addressed.

According to sources, four consortiums— Arif Habib Limited, Fauji Fertilizer Company, Airblue, and Lucky Group — have expressed interest in acquiring PIA.

These consortiums have also requested the government to relax certain conditions in the bidding process.

Officials have clarified that PIA’s name will remain unchanged and that the national flag will continue to be displayed on its aircraft.

Meanwhile, PIA flight operations across the country came to a halt after aircraft engineers launched a protest against the management, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the dispute between the national carrier’s management and the Society of Aircraft Engineers of Pakistan (SAEP) intensified, leading engineers to suspend the clearance of aircraft for departure.

The engineers announced they would not resume work until the attitude of the PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) improves, sources said. The protest has resulted in the grounding of several domestic and international flights.

The PIA CEO has reportedly directed the Chief HR Officer to take strict disciplinary action against protesting engineers. “Engineers responsible for flight disruptions must face consequences,” the CEO instructed, according to sources within the airline.