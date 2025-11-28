PIA privatisation expected in December 2025 as bidding process resumes

The privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is expected to take place in the last week of December 2025, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to sources, the first bid for PIA’s privatisation was placed at Rs 10 billion, which was deemed too low.

Due to the undervalued offer, the national carrier will be put up for auction once again. The Privatisation Commission has not yet announced any final date for the process.

PIA earned a pre-tax profit of Rs 11.5 billion during the first six months of the current financial year. The airline is currently operating domestic and international flights with a fleet of 16 aircraft.

Its destinations include Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and several other countries.

Last year, the national airline generated a profit of Rs 26.2 billion. Officials believe that if the shortage of aircraft is resolved, PIA could earn an additional Rs 2 to 3 billion compared to the previous year.

Overall, PIA has a total of 32 aircraft, but 16 of them are grounded due to engine issues and the unavailability of spare parts. Sources claim that if more aircraft are added to the fleet and operational shortages are addressed, the need for privatisation may not arise at all.