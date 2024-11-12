KP govt once again expresses interest to acquire PIA

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government once again approached the centre, reiterating its interest in acquiring the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) through privatisation, ARY News reported.

In a second letter written to the Federal Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Investment Board sought a reply to its first letter.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Investment Board maintained that 10 days has been passed since it offered to ‘highest’ in the PIA privatisation but the federal government did not respond to its offer. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Investment Board that the letters have been written on directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Vice Chairman Board of Investment Board Hasan Masood Kanwar said that Ali Amin Gandapur is taking special interest in buying the PIA. “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is serious in buying the PIA and the matter should not be treated as a political issue.”

Earlier on November 1, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government expressed interest in participating in the PIA privatisation bid. The provincial investment board wrote to Federal Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan, expressing its intention to submit a bid for PIA privatisation.

The letter was written on directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and read that the PIA is a national asset of immense importance. “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is willing to offer a better deal than the Blue World City,” the letter read.

A day after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government offer,’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif said that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz sought advice from him to buy the PIA.

“Maryam sought advice from me, asking if we should take over the PIA and make it a brand new airline,” The PML-N president said and added that Maryam Nawaz suggested giving a ‘brand new airline’ to Pakistan named ‘Air Punjab’.

Nawaz Sharif said that he asked the Punjab Chief Minister to discuss the proposal with others as well. “The rebranded airline could connect major cities like Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta directly to New York, London, Tokyo, and Hong Kong,” Nawaz Sharif.

“I think matters related to PIA are being discussed.”

Nawaz Sharif also expressed disappointment over the current state of PIA, saying that certain individuals have contributed to its downfall. “Unfortunately, those who ruined PIA are among us,” he added.