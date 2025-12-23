Arif Habib-led consortium submits highest bid of Rs115 billion for PIA

ISLAMABAD: A consortium led by Arif Habib Corporation Limited on Tuesday submitted the highest bid of Rs115 billion for the purchase of 75 percent shares of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), officials confirmed.

The federal government received three bids as part of the privatisation process of the national flag carrier. The Privatisation Commission conducted an open and televised bidding for the sale of 75 percent shares of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL), after which sealed bids were opened.

According to the results, a consortium led by Arif Habib Corporation Limited, comprising Fatima Fertiliser Company Limited, City Schools, and Lake City Holdings Limited, submitted the highest offer of Rs115 billion.

A consortium led by Lucky Cement Limited, including Hub Power Holdings Limited, Kohat Cement Company Limited, and Metro Ventures, offered Rs101 billion.

Air Blue (Private) Limited, a domestic private airline, submitted the lowest bid of Rs26.5 billion.

The bids were presented to the Privatisation Commission Board, which reviewed the reserve price. The Cabinet Committee subsequently approved a reserve price of Rs100 billion.

Second Phase

The second phase of the bidding process has been initiated. The Arif Habib Group and the Lucky Group have been shortlisted for the second stage of the auction.

Officials said that the second phase involves open bidding between both interested parties to determine the final buyer of the national airline.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatisation Muhammad Ali termed the development a major milestone, saying, “No large-scale privatisation has taken place in the last 20 years.”

The privatisation of PIA is part of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s economic reform agenda, aimed at restructuring loss-making state-owned enterprises. To ensure transparency, the entire privatisation process is being broadcast live on television and streamed across official government social media platforms.

Officials say the privatisation aims to revive the national airline and restore it to its former standing.

Last year, the government set a minimum price of $305 million for a 60 percent stake in PIA but received only one bid of $36 million from real estate developer Blue World City. The bidder later declined to increase its offer, citing financial concerns and operational inefficiencies within PIA.