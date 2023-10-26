PIA privatization: Another committee formed to assist stakeholders

KARACHI: A four-member committee has been formed to assist stakeholders amid the privatization process of Pakistan International Airline (PIA), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources stated that a four-member strategic business team has been established to assist CEO PIA in the context of privatization.

According to the sources, the strategic business team will also assist in gathering and providing information required by the privatization commission and other stakeholders.

Sources reported that the strategic business team will consist of the General manager Fleet planning, General Manager Budget, Deputy General Manager Commercial, and Deputy General Manager Legal Services.

Meanwhile, a formal circular was issued for the establishment of the team with the signature of the Chief of Human Resources (HR).

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed the authorities concerned to expedite the process of privatization of the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The caretaker prime minister issued the directives while chairing a review meeting on the financial crisis of the national carrier as PIA and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) were at loggerheads over fuel supply.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Kakar stressed the finalization of the privatization process within the stipulated time. He also sought regular compliance reports to be submitted to him in this regard.

PM Kakar said the government would continue extending support to PIA till the completion of its privatization. He said the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), which were facing financial loss, would be privatized to save the national exchequer.

The prime minister was given a briefing on the financial situation of PIA.

The meeting was attended by interim federal ministers including Shamshad Akhtar and Fawad Hussain Fawad, Adviser on Aviation Air Marshal (retd) Farhat Hussain, and officials concerned.