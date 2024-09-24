PIA privatization bidding on Oct 1st, NA body informed

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly privatization committee informed that the bidding for privatization the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be held on October 1st.

A session of the NA privatization committee, chaired by MQM’s Farooq Sattar, was informed on Tuesday that the PIA’s bidding has been scheduled on October 1st.

Committee’s chairman Farooq Sattar said that the PIA among all state-owned entities being privatized first. “We will try to watch the bidding for the PIA live,” Sattar said.

“We will request Aleem Khan (privatization minister) to arrange for watching the bidding process,” NA body’s chairman said.

“This session has been farewell meeting for the PIA,” he remarked. “Six companies will participate in bidding for PIA”, he said. “The PIA’s auction will be finalized on the first day of the next month”, Farooq Sattar said.

“We will focus our sight over the rights of the employees after it,” he said.

“There will be no bargaining over the salaries and allowances of the employees,” he added.