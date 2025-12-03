PM announces live televised PIA bidding for full transparency

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the bidding for Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) privatization will be held on December 23, 2025, and the entire process will be broadcast live on television across the country to ensure full transparency, ARY News reported.

During a meeting with representatives of companies and individuals participating in the privatization, the prime minister said that transparency and merit remain the government’s top priorities.

PM Shehbaz Sharif added that accelerating the privatisation process was essential to restore PIA’s lost identity and bring the national flag carrier back to international standards.

The prime minister said the winning bidder will be expected to focus on reviving PIA’s image and ensuring long-term growth. He noted that the restoration of the airline’s international routes would provide major relief to overseas Pakistanis.

PM Shehbaz stressed that aligning the national airline with modern aviation and tourism requirements was crucial, expressing confidence that PIA would once again meet the standard of a “Great People to Fly With.”

On November 28, 2025, sources reported that the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was expected to take place in the last week of December 2025.

Sources stated that the first bid for PIA’s privatisation was placed at Rs 10 billion, which was deemed too low.

Due to the undervalued offer, the national carrier will be put up for auction once again. The Privatisation Commission has not yet announced any final date for the process.

PIA earned a pre-tax profit of Rs 11.5 billion during the first six months of the current financial year. The airline is currently operating domestic and international flights with a fleet of 16 aircraft.

Its destinations include Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and several other countries.

Last year, the national airline generated a profit of Rs 26.2 billion. Officials believe that if the shortage of aircraft is resolved, PIA could earn an additional Rs 2 to 3 billion compared to the previous year.

Overall, PIA has a total of 32 aircraft, but 16 of them are grounded due to engine issues and the unavailability of spare parts. Sources claim that if more aircraft are added to the fleet and operational shortages are addressed, the need for privatisation may not arise at all.