PIA privatization to be broadcast live on TV, digital platforms

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the relevant authorities to ensure privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) within the given time frame, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing process of privatization of PIA here, the prime minister stressed that transparency must be central to the procedure for the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines.

The prime minister emphasizing the importance of roadshows and fully engaging investors in the privatization process, directed that in order to ensure transparency, the privatization of PIA and all future state-owned enterprises must be broadcast live on television and digital platforms.

The meeting was told that a comprehensive investor outreach strategy had been developed in collaboration with the consultant and was being fully implemented.

The prime minister was also informed about the criteria of the bidding, required time period and the conditions to participate in the bidding process.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, Advisors Muhammad Ali, Syed Tauqir Shah, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, National Coordinator of the Special Investment Facilitation Council Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ahmed, and other senior officials.

Earlier, the federal government officially issued an advertisement for the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines, opening the process for interested parties to submit bids.

This marks the second time the government has released an Expression of Interest (EOI) for PIA under the current administration.

According to officials, the government is offering to sell between 51 percent and 100 percent of its shares in the national carrier.

Interested buyers must submit their applications by 3rd June, accompanied by a non-refundable fee of Rs 1.4 million.