PIA privatization to be held on December 23: Muhammad Ali

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Advisor on Privatization, Muhammad Ali, has stated that December 23 will be a historic day for the privatization of the national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), ARY News reported.

In an official statement on Saturday night, the Advisor confirmed that Arif Habib, Air Blue, and the Lucky Consortium will participate in the bidding process.

He clarified that Fauji Fertilizer will not participate directly in the bidding; however, it is likely that the company will join a successful consortium at a later stage.

Muhammad Ali emphasized that the privatization of PIA—the largest such transaction in decades—will be conducted with complete transparency on Tuesday.

He further noted that the procedures governing the privatization process have been made more stringent to ensure accountability.

The auction of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be held on December 23, 2025, with the federal government currently engaged in final preparations.

A consortium comprising five major business groups—described as Pakistan’s largest—has entered the bidding process. The consortium includes Karachi-based AKD Securities and Arif Habib Group, both of which will participate in the auction.

From Punjab, Lake City and Fatima Group, along with City School, will also take part in the bidding for PIA.

For valuation purposes, an American aviation consultancy firm, Seabury Aviation Consultants, has been brought to Pakistan.

The firm provides consultancy services to airlines operating a combined fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft worldwide.

According to sources, the participation of leading Pakistani business groups reflects a new foundation of professionalism and responsibility in the privatization process.

At present, PIA operates 34 aircraft on more than 90 domestic and international routes. Detailed information regarding PIA’s 7,500-plus employees has been shared, including pilots, engineers, cabin crew, and ground staff.

Records of Pakistan International Airlines staff posted in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and overseas stations were also provided.

In addition, data related to PIA’s daily revenue from domestic and international routes has been handed over. Sources said records of retired PIA employees were also shared, clarifying that pension liabilities will not fall under the new management.