PIA raises pilot flying allowances amid financial crisis

KARACHI: Despite operating under financial crisis, the administration of National flag carrier, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) increased the flying allowances for its pilots, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the administration of PIA has decided to increase the flying allowances for pilots, raised up to 35 per cent for pilots.

As per the notification issued by PIA, pilots are required to complete a minimum of 50 flight hours in order to qualify for the flying allowance and the pilots having ten year of services are eligible for the 35 per cent flight allowance.

The notification states that pilots with 20 years of service will receive a 30 per cent increase in their flying allowances, while those with 30 years of service will receive a 25 per cent increase. Pilots serving for more than 30 years will be granted a 20 per cent increase in their flying allowances.

The PIA Board of Directors has approved the administration’s recommendation for an increase in the flying allowances, which will come into effect from June 01.

The notification further emphasizes that pilots will not be eligible for the flying allowance if they refuse duty or take unexplained leave.

Pilots flying for 60 hours will receive an allowance calculated at a rate of 150 per cent per hour, while those flying for 70 hours will receive an allowance calculated at a rate of 200 per cent per hour. For flights exceeding 71 hours, a flying allowance of 250 per cent per hour will be provided.

In addition, the flying allowance for domestic flights for pilots has been increased from Rs. 500 per hour to Rs. 750 per hour, and for international flights, pilots will receive an allowance of $10 per hour, increased from $5 per hour.

PIA clarified that retired or terminated pilots will not be eligible for the flying allowance. With the increase in the flying allowances, pilots can expect a significant rise in their overall salary.