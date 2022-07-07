PIA reduces fares by 20% amid Eid-ul-Azha

Federal Minister for Aviation Saad Rafique has issued special orders to slash PIA flight fares during the three days of Eid-ul-Azha, ARY News reported.

According to details, the fares have been slashed by 20% on all PIA flights amid the three days of Eid-ul-Azha. The prices have been reduced on special orders by Aviation Minister Saad Rafique.

On July 6, the Pakistan Railways also announced a 30 per cent discount on tickets in train fares to facilitate the passengers on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

According to a notification issued by Pakistan railways, the reduction in train fares will be applicable to all passenger trains during the three days of Eidul Azha. The PR has also started Eid bookings on discounted fares, the notification read.

Separately, Pakistan Railways also announced to run three special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Three special trains will also be operated on multiple routes before Eid-ul-Azha. A Railway spokesperson told that the first special train would depart at 10 am on July 8. It would travel from Quetta to Peshwar via Multan, Sahiwal and Lahore.

Also Read: Islamabad: PIA flight leaves 24 pilgrims behind terming visa issues

The second special train would leave at 6:45 pm on July 8 and would travel from Karachi to Lahore via Multan and Faisalabad, he added.

Comments