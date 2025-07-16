38 PIA planes hit by birds in six months of 2025

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reported as many as 38 bird strike incidents involving its aircraft during first six months of 2025, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, a PIA aeroplanes encountered a total of 38 bird strike incidents during the past six months.

Lahore Airport recorded the highest number of bird strike incidents, with nine cases, followed by Multan with seven, Karachi with five, and Islamabad and Peshawar with four each. Sialkot reported three incidents, while one case was reported from Quetta.

Bird strikes were also recorded at international airports including Jeddah, Dammam, Kuala Lumpur, and Sharjah. The report further noted that the majority of bird collisions—27 in total—involved PIA’s Airbus aircraft, while 10 incidents were linked to Boeing 777 jets.

Seven bird hit incidents occurred in the month of June alone, with eight bird strikes taking place during the landing phase of PIA flight.

The report highlights that bird strikes have caused financial losses worth millions of dollars to both domestic and international airlines operating in Pakistan.

Alarmingly, no bird repellent system has been installed at any airport in Pakistan, despite such systems being standard at airports worldwide to ensure safe flight operations.