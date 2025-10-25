PIA resumes flight operations to UK after 5-Year ban; 1st flight to Manchester today

ISLAMABAD: The national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), will restore its flight operation to the United Kingdom today, Saturday after a long hiatus of five years and three months, ARY News reported.

The first PIA flight will depart for Manchester today. Initially, PIA will operate two weekly flights: one on Tuesday and one on Saturday.

All preparations and arrangements for the flight resumption at the Islamabad Airport have been completed.

A large portrait of a Manchester building has also been installed at the airport.

A ceremony will be held at the airport before the resumption of the flights, which will be specially attended by Defense Minister Khawaja Asif.

The flight ban was originally imposed on PIA in July 2020, following a statement by the then-aviation minister, Ghulam Sarwar, regarding the credentials of the airline’s pilots.

The wait is finally over! Pakistan International Airlines proudly reconnects Manchester & Islamabad, bringing loved ones closer once again. Book now and be a part of this historic return.#PIA #MachestertoIslamanad #FlywithUs #Manchester #Islamabad #FlywithPIA… pic.twitter.com/Eldp82GSZx — PIA (@Official_PIA) October 4, 2025

Earlier, British High Commissioner Jane Marriott welcomed PIA’s return to British skies, calling it a “historic moment” and a positive step toward strengthening bilateral ties.