27.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 7, 2023
- Advertisement -

PIA resumes passenger flights for Beijing

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

BEIJING: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed its weekly passenger flight for China with the arrival of PK-854 at the Beijing Capital airport on Sunday afternoon.

The national flag carrier will operate one weekly flight on the Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route every Sunday with departure from Beijing at 21:15, PIA Country Manager, Bilal Afzal said.

He informed that now passengers traveling by PIA could fly from Pakistan to 16 captivating cities of China via Beijing in partnership with Air China.

These Chinese cities include Guangzhou, Shanghai, Wuhan, Chengdu, Chongqing, Changchun, Hangzhou, Harbin etc., he told APP.

Bilal Afzal said that over 200 passengers are traveling on the return flight which left Beijing for Islamabad at 21:22.

About discount, he said that PIA offers a 20 percent discount for students with free baggage of 80 Kg for economy class and 100 Kg for executive economy respectively on flights between Pakistan and China.

Read More: PIA announces big discount on Islamabad-Beijing flights

The one-way fare from Beijing to Islamabad is 3814 RMB and the fare for the return ticket is 5685 RMB, he added.

The passengers can avail further discounts if tickets are purchased online.

Pakistani community especially businessmen and students living in China have expressed pleasure over the resumption of PIA flights between Pakistan and China.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.