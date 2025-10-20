PIA retired employees 'offered' new medical plan

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Holding Company has made a new offer to retired employees, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to sources, a key meeting was held in Islamabad between representatives of the PIA Holding Company, Privatization Commission, State Life Insurance, and retired employees, to address concerns regarding post-privatization pension and medical benefits.

However, no agreement was reached on the issue of medical facilities. The Holding Company proposed outsourcing medical coverage to State Life Insurance, but retired employees’ representatives demanded a written proposal before making any decision.

Due to the deadlock over medical services, the PIA privatization bidding process has been postponed from October 30 to November 17.

The meeting also discussed pension-related matters, with Holding Company officials seeking additional time to present a revised plan in the next session.

Meanwhile, PIA’s major unions — People’s Unity, Air League, and SASA — expressed reservations over not being invited to the meeting.

Shamim Akmal, President of the PML-N–backed Air League, in a letter to PIA management, objected to the inclusion of non-representative organizations, warning that any change to retired employees’ medical benefits would be unacceptable and could undermine their rights and welfare.