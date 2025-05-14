PIA returned to profitability since March 2024, NA informed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s national airline, PIA, has been operating in profit since March 2024, Parliamentary Secretary Zeb Jaffar informed the National Assembly during the Question Hour on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Responding to a question from MNA Sharmila Faruqi, Zeb Jaffar stated that irresponsible statements made on the floor of the House in the past had damaged the reputation and business of the airline. “The consequences of those remarks were felt by the country,” she added.

Jaffar said PIA has now resumed flights to the European Union, including two destinations in Europe, such as Paris. She also mentioned that the government had engaged in dialogue with the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which paved the way for restarting flights to Paris. Talks with UK aviation authorities are also underway.

In addition, discussions are ongoing with Turkish Airlines, which is expected to benefit Pakistani travelers. The government is actively working to expand PIA’s network to profitable routes, including the Middle East and North Africa.

Efforts to make the national airline more profitable are continuing, and their impact will become more visible in the coming months, she added.

Earlier, the federal government officially issued an advertisement for the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), opening the process for interested parties to submit bids.

According to officials, the government is offering to sell between 51 percent and 100 percent of its shares in the national carrier.

Interested buyers must submit their applications by 3rd June, accompanied by a non-refundable fee of Rs 1.4 million.

The PIA privatization package includes all major business units of PIA. This encompasses passenger services, ground handling, cargo operations, flight training, flight kitchen, and engineering services.