PIA schedules emergency flight to Syria for stranded Pakistanis

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has scheduled an emergency flight for Syria’s Aleppo to bring back stranded Pakistanis, ARY News reported on Sunday.

At the request of Pakistan’s envoy to Syria, the national flag carrier completed preparations to operate an emergency flight to Aleppo city.

The Pakistani envoy had written a letter to PIA CEO and the government about operating special flights to Aleppo city for transporting the nationals.

On the directives of the aviation minister, PIA scheduled a flight on June 13. During the first phase, Pakistanis will be transported to Aleppo from Damascus via buses.

The aviation minister said in a statement that the nationals will be airlifted from Aleppo via a PIA flight. All pilgrims will start reaching home via flights within 24 hours.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had directed the authorities to ensure immediate repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in Syria after Israeli forces resorted to bombardment at Damascus airport.

Flight operation in Syria was suspended due to severe damage to Damascus airport due to airstrikes by Israeli forces. Nearly 160 Pakistanis are trapped in Syria due to the suspension of flight operations.

In a statement, the foreign minister had directed the Pakistan Embassy in Syria to ensure immediate repatriation of stranded Pakistanis.

