PIA schedules two more flights from Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) on Monday scheduled two more flights to bring back the remaining Pakistani students stuck in violence-hit Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the first PIA flight will depart early morning on May 21 and land at Islamabad International Airport at 6 am. Meanwhile, the second flight will depart the same day and land at Allama Iqbal Airport, Lahore, after 2 pm.

The PIA spokesperson stated that the national airline always stands by the side of its compatriots in these troubling times.

However, some additional flights will also be operated as per requirements and government guidelines.

Earlier in the day, another special plane, carrying Pakistani students, reached Islamabad from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Monday morning.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam welcomed the Pakistani students at Islamabad airport.

Talking to the media, the minister said that Prime Minister Shhebaz Sharif immediately took steps to protect Pakistani students after this incident, he was monitoring the situation.

Amir Muqam inquired about the students’ well-being, Whoever wants to return to the country, the government of Pakistan will provide all kinds of assistance to them.

The minister revealed that more flights will bring the students back home.

Separately, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that the government of Pakistan is in constant contact with the government of Kyrgyzstan to ensure the safe return of Pakistani students.