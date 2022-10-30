PIA set to resume flight operations to Turkey

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to restart flight operations to Turkey from November 14, ARY News reported.

A PIA spokesperson revealed that the flights will be operated to Istanbul from the Islamabad and Lahore airports. The airline’s Airbus A320 will be used for the Turkey flight operations.

The PIA spokesperson said that two flights would operate from Lahore and four weekly flights from Islamabad.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday resumed direct flights between Islamabad and Beijing.

On 75th anniversary of Pak-Turk relations, we are proud to announce that #PIA is starting its #Istanbul operations with 6 weekly flights, starting from Nov 14, connecting over 28 points in USA, UK & Europe with our code share partner @TurkishAirlines. pic.twitter.com/UNighSgbRb — PIA (@Official_PIA) October 8, 2022

The first flight, PK-854, departed from Islamabad airport at 6:45 am and would arrive at the Beijing Capital International Airport at 2:55 pm. This plane will return to Islamabad later in the evening.

The operations between the two capitals resumed after a gap of over two and a half years. The last PIA flight flew on this route in February 2020.

Comments