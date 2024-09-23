PIA signs MoU with Saudi firm to facilitate Pakistani tourists

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Funadiq Travel and Tourism Services, the official marketing representative of the Saudi Tourism Authority in Pakistan, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost tourism and air travel between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The partnership aims to promote Saudi Arabia as a top tourist destination for Pakistani travellers through joint marketing initiatives, co-branded travel packages, and sustainable tourism practices. The collaboration also supports the broader objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, according to a press statement.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, PIA’s CEO AVM Amir Hayat said this partnership reflects PIA’s commitment to providing enhanced travel experiences for our passengers. By working with Funadiq and the Saudi Tourism Authority, we aim to make travel between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia more accessible and enjoyable for our customers.

Funadiq’s CEO Mohammad Salman Arain added they are thrilled to join hands with PIA in promoting Saudi Arabia as a world-class destination. Together, we will ensure that Pakistani tourists enjoy seamless travel experiences while exploring the rich cultural and historical heritage of Saudi Arabia.

The partnership is expected to strengthen Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations, enhance tourism potential, and offer new opportunities for both countries to collaborate on multiple fronts.

Earlier on September 13, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) made significant progress in its efforts to resume flights to the UK and European countries. This development came as the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) engages in technical discussions with British and European Union (EU) authorities, according to ARY News.

Sources close to the development revealed that the multiple technical sessions have been conducted in the past two days between CAA and EU officials.

These online sessions lasted for several hours, focusing on the steps required to lift the ban on PIA flights in Europe and the UK.

CAA officials shared progress reports, stressing that all the targets set by the EU and UK have been met, and urged the authorities to allow PIA’s resumption in these regions.

The government is keen to revive PIA operations in Europe and the UK before finalizing its privatization process, as confirmed by CAA sources.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) team visited Pakistan to assess various aspects of the CAA and PIA, including licensing, flight safety, flight standards, and airworthiness.

As per details, the PIA is hoping to get nod for the UK flights and it has decided to operate weekly 22 flights for the kingdom.

In this context, the PIA has sought bids for in-flight catering services at London, Manchester and Birmingham airports. The intended companies have been asked to submit their technical and financial proposals by June 27, 2024.