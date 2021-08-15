PIA allowed to operate special flights to evacuate citizens from Kabul

ISLAMABAD: The Kabul administration on Sunday allowed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate special flights to the Afghan capital to evacuate its citizens as uncertainty prevailing in the Afghan capital, ARY News reported.

According to details, the national flag carrier will start a special flight operation to Kabul from August 16 (Monday).

The authorities in Kabul have asked PIA to send Boeing 777 aircraft to the Afghan capital in order to repatriate more citizens in a limited time.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) two aircraft – carrying 499 passengers to evacuate Pakistanis and foreigners from Afghanistan – have arrived in Islamabad on Sunday.

Both the PIA aircrafts – Boeing 777 with 329 passengers and Airbus 320 with 170 passengers have reached Islamabad safely this evening.

According to a statement issued by the PIA spokesman, the two planes were fully ready for flight when the flights were suspended due to special military transport.

In a major development, Ashraf Ghani has reportedly tendered his resignation as the Afghan president and left the country to Tajikistan, ARY News quoted foreign media reports on Sunday.

Read More: ASHRAF GHANI RESIGNS AS AFGHAN PRESIDENT, LEAVES COUNTRY: REPORTS

India media reports said that Ashraf Ghani has resigned as the Afghan president. Moreover, some British media reports also claimed that Ashraf Ghani has departed to Tajikistan after resigning as the Afghan president.