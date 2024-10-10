PIA staff returns lost gold ornaments to passenger

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) staff on Tuesday returned lost gold ornaments to its owner at Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a passenger was traveling from Doha to Sialkot via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, when he forgot his gold ornaments.

PIA security staff Sikandar Zaib found the lost gold ornaments during checking of the cabin.

The staffer handed over the recovered gold ornaments to the management, which after contacting its owner named Abdullah Moosa. The yellow metal was returned to its owner, who thanked the authorities for returning his lost cash.

Earlier on February 10, a porter had set an example of honesty after he returned a massive amount of foreign currency to a passenger at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport.

According to the details, a passenger, Badshah Khan, who had arrived at the Peshawar airport from Riyadh via Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flight PK-9728, lost 16,000 riyals at the lounge.

The cash had been found by another passenger who informed the porter about the money. The cash had been handed over to the actual owner by the porter and the passenger at the airport.