PIA staff returns lost Rs5mln to passenger

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) staff on Tuesday returned a bag containing cash to its owner at Sialkot International Airport, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a passenger was traveling from Dammam to Sialkot via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), when he forgot his cash Rs5mln.

PIA cabin crew found the lost cash of the passenger and handed it over to the authorities, who contacted its owner and returned the cash it over to him.

The passenger thanked the authorities for returning his lost cash.

Earlier on February 10, a porter had set an example of honesty after he returned a massive amount of foreign currency to a passenger at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport.

According to the details, a passenger, Badshah Khan, who had arrived at the Peshawar airport from Riyadh via Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flight PK-9728, lost 16,000 riyals at the lounge.

The cash had been found by another passenger who informed the porter about the money. The cash had been handed over to the actual owner by the porter and the passenger at the airport.