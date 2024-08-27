web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
- Advertisement -

PIA staff returns lost Rs5mln to passenger

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) staff on Tuesday returned a bag containing cash to its owner at Sialkot International Airport, ARY News reported. 

According to the details, a passenger was traveling from Dammam to Sialkot via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), when he forgot his cash Rs5mln.

PIA cabin crew found the lost cash of the passenger and handed it over to the authorities, who contacted its owner and returned the cash it over to him.

The passenger thanked the authorities for returning his lost cash.

Read more: Staffer returns lost cash to passenger at Peshawar airport

Earlier on February 10, a porter had set an example of honesty after he returned a massive amount of foreign currency to a passenger at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport.

According to the details, a passenger, Badshah Khan, who had arrived at the Peshawar airport from Riyadh via Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flight PK-9728, lost 16,000 riyals at the lounge.

The cash had been found by another passenger who informed the porter about the money. The cash had been handed over to the actual owner by the porter and the passenger at the airport.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.