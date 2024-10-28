PIA flight attendant caught smuggling cellphones from Canada

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) staffer caught smuggling expensive cellphones from Canada, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting the airline’s administration.

As per details, PIA flight steward Faisal Majeed was caught with 16 expensive phones upon arrival at the Islamabad airport from Canada via flight PK-782.

Majeed was caught with phones wrapped around his body during checking by the customs officials. Following the incident, the PIA staffer was given a show-cause notice to respond within three days.

“Your act has damaged the reputation of PIA,” the show-cause notice read and adds failure in giving satisfactory response will lead to the termination from the service.

In May 2023, Pakistan Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle mobile phones worth millions at Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

According to Customs spokesperson, officials deployed at the International Departure were busy checking passengers coming from a foreign origin.

During the process, the staff received credible information about a bid to smuggle iPhones. They intensified the screening process, during which they detained passenger who reached Karachi from Dubai.

During the surveillance, the Customs staff scanned the baggage of passenger and recovered more than 35 mobile phones including iPhone-XS, X-max, worth about Rs10 million approximately.

A case was registered against the passenger as he failed to produce tax details to the customs staff.