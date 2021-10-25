PIA starts new flights to Fujairah

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday started a new flight operation from three cities of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Fujairah.

The first flight, PK 243, with 296 passengers on board departed from Lahore airport for Fujairah.

The national airline last week announced that it will start the new flight operation from three Pakistani cities, including Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar, to the UAE city.

Earlier this month, PIA resumed its Kuwait operation after it was allowed to operate in the Sultanate after a ban for a long time due to Covid among other reasons.

The national flag carrier will start operations biweekly after the months-long ban Kuwait had imposed on it and its pilots even as Kuwaiti air services continued operations in Pakistan.

