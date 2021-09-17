PIA starts special flight operation to Damascus for Arbaeen

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday has kicked off special flight operation to Syria’s capital Damascus for citizens intending to observe Arbaeen.

The first flight of PIA, PK-9501 departed for Damascus. Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar, CEO PIA Arshad Malik and Syria’s envoy to Pakistan also boarded the flight.

Boeing-777 with 300 passengers on board also took off for Damascus for Arbaeen. As per the national airlines, it will operate 12 direct flights for Najaf, two for Baghdad and four for Damascus from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports.

The special flights’ operation will continue till September 24. CEO Malik said that the operation has been launched to facilitate the citizens intending to observe Arbaeen.

Earlier this week, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had inducted Airbus-330 aircraft into its fleet with an aim to expand flight operation and provide better facilities to its passengers.

As per details, the PIA recently has availed two Airbuses on lease via a tender. One of the Airbus has reached Islamabad, while another will reach Pakistan in a couple of days.