PIA submits written payment plan to FIA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has submitted a written payment plan to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to unfreeze their accounts, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PIA spokesperson said that the matters between FBR and PIA have been resolved.

The spokesperson said that the PIA accounts will be restored after the paperwork is completed. PIA has to pay Rs 2 billion federal excise duty.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is grappling with a severe financial crisis, raising concerns about its ability to sustain air operations amidst mounting debts, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Read more: PIA flight operations at risk after FBR freezes bank accounts

The national airline has found itself unable to make necessary payments as Federal Investigation Bureau (FBR) froze the bank accounts of the national flag carrier.

One of the critical outstanding payments that have become a matter of immediate concern is the hefty sum of more than Rs 24 billion owed to Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has frozen the accounts of the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) over non-payment of more than Rs 2 billion in taxes, ARY News reported on Wednesday. 53 bank accounts of the national carrier had been frozen by the revenue board over the same issue last year.