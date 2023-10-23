PIA suspends 27 more flights amid fuel crisis

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday canceled at least 27 flights amid fuel crisis, ARY News reported. According to details, a total of 27 flights including international and domestic flights have been canceled due to fuel supply woes. Seven flights from Karachi to Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan and Peshawar have been suspended. Six flights from Karachi to Multan, Dubai and Islamabad, while four flights from Islamabad to Dubai, Dammam, Medina and Jeddah have also been suspended. Meanwhile, the spokesperson said that PIA will operate 60 flights on Monday (today). Due to limited fuel supply from Pakistan State Oil, the PIA is focusing on the profitable routes, the spokesperson said.

It is to be noted that PSO resumed a limited supply of fuel to Pakistan International Airline (PIA) after assurance of Rs100 million in daily payment to clear the backlog of the pending dues.

It is pertinent to mention that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed authorities concerned to expedite the privatization process of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other loss-making state-owned enterprises.

Sources told ARY News that the financial affairs the national airline will be handed over to Privatisation Commission as the latter would take measures to reduce its losses.

Sources further claimed that the commission will link the national carrier’s financial affairs with the latest system. By improving PIA’s financial affairs, the commission will improve its balance sheet – which will help in carrier’s privatization.