PIA to be privatized by year-end, says FinMin Aurangzeb

Washington: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be privatized before the end of the year, marking a significant step in the government’s broader economic reform and privatization agenda.

In an interview with CGTN America, Aurangzeb said Pakistan has achieved “consolidated gains on the macroeconomic stability front,” citing improvements in foreign reserves, inflation, and investor confidence.

“Our foreign exchange reserves now provide up to two and a half months of import cover. Inflation has fallen into single digits, and the policy rate has been halved,” the finance minister noted.

He added that the country has seen a string of credit rating upgrades from major global agencies. “This year, Fitch, S&P, and Moody’s all upgraded Pakistan’s outlook, reflecting growing confidence in our economy.”

Speaking about the recent progress with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Aurangzeb confirmed that the IMF’s review mission had concluded successfully. “The staff-level agreement was announced earlier this week, signaling the IMF’s confidence in Pakistan’s structural reform programme.”

While progress has been made across key sectors—including taxation, energy, public finance, and privatization—Aurangzeb admitted that privatization had been one of the more challenging areas. However, he pointed to a recent success: the United Arab Emirates–nominated International Holding Company (IHC) acquired a majority stake in the state-owned First Women Bank Limited (FWBL).

Turning his attention to the national flag carrier, the minister said, “We are very optimistic that PIA will be privatized before the year is out.”

The improved economic indicators have enabled Pakistan to return to international financial markets. “We tapped Middle Eastern bank borrowing again after a gap of about two and a half years,” Aurangzeb said, adding that the country is now preparing to issue its inaugural Panda bond—renminbi-denominated bonds—for the Chinese market.