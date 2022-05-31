PIA to charge private Hajj pilgrims in dollars

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in history, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will charge fares in US dollars from private Hajj pilgrims, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the national flag carrier — Pakistan International Airline (PIA) — has unveiled ticketing details for Hajj operations, likely to begin from June 6.

The airfares for the pilgrims from Southern region and Northern region are likely to remain in the range of $810 to $1,100 and $860 to $1,150 respectively, according to PIA.

The decision to charge pilgrims flying on a private scheme in dollars was taken one and half years back but its implementation could not take place due to the COVID pandemic.

Separately, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has delayed the announcement of flight operation for Hajj 2022 as it failed to make a final decision.

The session for finalising the Hajj policy chaired by the secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs remained inconclusive.

Sources told ARY News that the Hajj flight operation has been restricted to five cities instead of eight, whereas, the Hajj flights will begin on June 5 or 6.

The airlines including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) are facing difficulties to devise the Hajj flight plans that had earlier been decided to commence from May 31.

Earlier, ARY News had reported that the Hajj schedule is likely to be delayed due to administrative flaws which increase the troubles of the Hajj pilgrims across the country.

