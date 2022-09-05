PIA to induct five new aircraft in its fleet

KARACHI: In accordance with the business plan, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will induct five new aircraft into its fleet, ARY News reported on Monday.

The national flag carrier is going to acquire five state-of-the-art aircraft on dry-lease for six years. Tender is thing regard has been released seeking applications from the market.

The wide-body planes will be helpful for increasing business of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). The new planes that will be inducted into PIA will have a capacity of 250 to 320 passengers.

Earlier this year, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) inducted a second Airbus A320 to increase its fleet.

As per details, the PIA continues to induct new planes into its fleet as the second Airbus 320 has been inducted. The plane reached Pakistan from Sharjah.

The PIA put in a bid to buy the planes last year; two of them have already made it to Pakistan this year, and two more will in the near future.

Following the addition of these aircraft, the Pakistan International Airlines fleet will now consist of 14 Airbus A320 aircraft.

