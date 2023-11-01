PIA to operate 61 flights today as fuel supply gets better

The flight operation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is returning to normal as the national flag carrier is all set to operate 61 domestic and international flights today (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

PIA spokesperson said that 90 per cent of the flight operation of the national flag carrier is restored following the supply of fuel from Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

The PIA spokesperson said the flights of small aircraft are also being ensured to facilitate the travelers.

The airline suffered a ‘loss’ of Rs10 billion due to the current fuel crisis that led to the suspension of over 800 flights.

According to the Secretary General of Pakistan International Airlines Senior Staff Association, Safdar Anjum the current management of the national flag carrier is responsible for the huge loss to the already loss-making government entity.

He demanded to sack the current chief executive officer (CEO), chief financial officer (CFO), and director of engineering PIA over the fuel crisis that caused a loss of Rs10 billion.

Earlier, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved a Rs. 8 billion bridge financing package for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The financing will be provided through the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) resources to meet PIA’s urgent overdue payment obligations.