PIA to operate two flights for Kabul today: spokesman

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will operate two flights for Kabul on Friday under a special operation carried out by the airline to bring back stranded Pakistanis and foreigners in Afghanistan after a Taliban takeover, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a PIA spokesman, the national flag carrier would operate two flights for Kabul today through its two Boeing 777 aircraft in order to bring back people stranded in the neighbouring country.

The first evacuation flight from Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover has early Thursday flown out of Kabul more than 150 various officials into Pakistan including international diplomats.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik said the Kabul airport operations are now limited to military landings only and the PIA special flight was an exception to evacuate various officials.

PIA got special permission to fly out passengers from Kabul comprising diplomats from various countries and officials of international NGOs, said Arshad Malik who oversaw the flight that was delayed due to a rigorous immigration process.

After the flight today, the operations of civilian evacuation have been on hold, for now, PIA CEO said. He added that even last night the operation was suspended due to the immigration process as Kabul aviation is being handled by foreigners.

A report previously noted that amid the crisis engulfing Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of Kabul, PIA has so far evacuated 1,100 people from the neighbouring country.