PIA to purchase A320 aircraft engines

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) management has decided to purchase engines for the Airbus A320 aircraft fleet, ARY News reported on Monday.

The airline published an advertisement for the procurement of fuel-efficient and low-capacity six or more engines for the A320 fleet.

The companies could submit offers for leasing and procurement to the PIA’s GM Contract Supply Management Department by November 13.

On Wednesday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) received a sum of Rs 550 million from the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Islamabad.

The Ministry’s representative officially handed over a check of Rs 550 million to the national airline successfully resolving a payment dispute that had persisted due to the absence of a Secretary within the Ministry.

The payment dispute remained unresolved for a period of time because the post of Secretary in the Ministry of Religious Affairs was vacant.

The Ministry had previously disbursed 95 per cent of the amount designated for the Hajj operation, leaving a 5 per cent payment pending.