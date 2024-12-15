PIA all set to resume direct flights to Paris

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to resume direct flights to Paris in January 2025, marking a significant step towards enhancing business, tourism, and people-to-people contacts.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, recently met with PIA’s marketing representatives to discuss preparations for the launch of the direct flights to Paris.

“Direct flights between Pakistan and France will facilitate travel, and contribute towards enhancing business, tourism, family visits and people-people contacts,” a press release issued on Sunday said.

Earlier, it was revealed that Pakistan’s aviation sector is set to make a significant advance with preparations underway for the resumption of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to the United States (U.S).

According to reports, Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), as stated by DG CAA, to settle pending financial obligations.

As per DG CAA Nadir Shafi Dar, payments to the FAA are expected to be made shortly, paving the way for the FAA’s delegation to visit Pakistan by February or March.

There is hope that Pakistan will be reclassified to the ‘Category One’ status with the FAA, allowing direct flights to the U.S. to resume.

The suspension of Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) flights to the U.S. began in 2017, when six flights per week were operated between Pakistan and the U.S., including four to New York and two to Chicago.